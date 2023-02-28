Volkswagen Pisses Off EV Owners By Not Fixing Software Issues

Volkswagen has teased a new look for its ID.3 electric hatchback, an EV that shares the same platform with the ID.4 crossover sold in the United States, but many VW fans are less than enthused.

VW's flashy video for the ID.3 on social media hasn't been received well, as many are calling for immediate improvements to the company's ongoing software issues instead of a design upgrade.

In early 2020, we reported on the serious software issues that were delaying the launch of the ID.3, but some of these issues have persisted years later. More recently, the ID.4 sold here also received a much-needed infotainment update of its own. Unlike Tesla and other brands, VW has yet to provide its customers with the same impressive experience regarding over-the-air updates, as these have failed to address many of the software gremlins its EVs face.