Volkswagen Planning Revolutionary "Trinity" EV Flagship

Volkswagen started building an electrification effort beyond compliance electric cars and focusing on full-fledged mass volume electric vehicles built on its new MEB platform The first one of those vehicles is the ID. 3, but now the German automaker has a series of new electric vehicles coming out under the same effort, like the ID.4, ID BUZZ, and others.

While these vehicles are just starting to come out and some are still a few years away, VW is already working on its next-generation electric vehicles.