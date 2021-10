The MEB-based, 7-seat SUV Volkswagen ID.6 was developed specifically for China and is locally produced by two independent joint ventures: FAW-Volkswagen (as ID.6 CROZZ) and SAIC Volkswagen (as ID.6 X).

The German manufacturer from the beginning was denying sales of the ID.6 outside of China (some were expecting it in the U.S.), but now it appears that the ID.6 might be launched in Europe.