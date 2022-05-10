Volkswagen Prepares Other Brands For Future IPO Offerings

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) brands are preparing for stock market listings as a training exercise, CEO Oliver Blume told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Tuesday, as its largest shareholder began its acquisition of Porsche AG shares.



Volkswagen's listing of Porsche last Thursday, floating 12.5% of the sportscar brand on the stock market, prompted speculation of further listings as a means of unlocking value in the group that executives view as strongly undervalued.



It was also viewed as a means of giving the Porsche and Piech families, set to receive a blocking minority of 25% plus one of the voting ordinary shares, a tighter leash over the carmaker and sportscar brand. Porsche SE officially transferred the first tranche of its shares on Tuesday, consisting of 17.5% of ordinary shares - carrying voting rights - for 7.1 billion euros ($7.04 billion), the company said.



Read Article