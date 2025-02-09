Volkswagen Prepares To Debut What Tesla Never Could

It's kind of hard to trace back Elon Musk's words, but based on our records, the Tesla CEO claimed in the company's Q1 2024 earnings call that the affordable EV that everyone – and we mean everyone who's on the fence on this EV hullabaloo because of pricing – has been waiting for is coming sooner than we thought. Then came reports of it being canceled, only for Musk to claim that all of those were a lie, only to find out later that the affordable EV is actually just a supposedly stripped-out Model Y, which has yet to arrive. Meanwhile, Volkswagen is about to prove that whatever Musk couldn't deliver, it can – or at least it's working on it. In a social media post by Volkswagen's design head honcho Andreas Mindt, the automaker teased a rugged SUV that we all know was coming: the budget electric high-rider based on the ID. 2all Concept shown in 2023. Even better, it's headed for a public debut soon, specifically on September 7, 2025, at the IAA Mobility, previously known as the Munich Motor Show.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andreas Mindt (@andymindtofficial)









Read Article