Volkswagen Presentation Teases New Scout Pickup And SUV

Volkswagen sneaked a new teaser of the upcoming Scout-branded EVs in its Capital Markets Day presentation, and the internet took notice. The image has low resolution but reveals more styling features of the mechanically-related SUV and pickup models. We were already familiar with the boxy silhouette of the EVs from earlier teasers, but we now get to see the front end of the pickup which will most likely be shared with its SUV brother. The off-roaders feature a fair bit of plastic cladding on the bumpers and around the wheel arches, while the LED headlights appear to merge with the illuminated grille.



