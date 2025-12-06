Volkswagen Prices 94HP Polo At $32,000 In Germany

The Polo turns 50 this year. Hardly breaking news. Well, Volkswagen is giving the baby Golf a special edition to mark half a century since the original model, penned by Bertone’s Marcello Gandini, came out. It goes on sale today in Germany, but the price tag reminded me just how expensive cars have gotten in Europe in recent years. The Polo Edition 50 starts at €28,200, equivalent to approximately $32,500 at current exchange rates. Sure, it’s a generously equipped version with heated front seats and whatnot. However, it’s still not a fully loaded configuration. VW charges extra for niceties such as two-zone automatic climate control, keyless functionality, and the panoramic sunroof. More importantly, it’s far from being a GTI in terms of power.



