The ID. 4 is the first globally available new electric vehicle built by VW on their new MEB platform.

It is equipped with an 82 kWh battery back with 77 kWh of usable energy enabling an official EPA range of 250 miles on a single charge.

The electric SUV is capable of 125 kW DC fast-charging through its CCS port, and it has a towing capacity of 2,700 lbs.