Volkswagen Promises 1,000 Mile Range For Only $30,900 With The Chinese Built ID. Era 8X

Volkswagen is facing increased pressure and plummeting sales for its core lineup. However, the ID. Era lineup produced in partnership with SAIC is an unexpected bright spot. The ID. Era comprises mostly extended-range EVs (EREV), with the ID. Era 8X being the latest to begin sales. The new model will start at $33,900, although a limited-time offer lowers the price to just $30,900. With the notable exception of Tesla, all foreign carmakers are only allowed to produce vehicles in China through a local partnership. This has allowed the Chinese auto industry to catch up with Western carmakers by assimilating and integrating their technologies. Now, the tables have turned, and Western carmakers need their Chinese partners to remain competitive in China.



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