Volkswagen Pulls Out The Stops With New Affordable ID. Cross Concept

VW really pulled out the stops for this year’s IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, revealing not one but three new electric cars. We’ve already had a look at the ID. Polo (neé ID.2) and ID. Polo GTI, but the third EV is an even bigger deal. It’s the ID. Cross Concept and it previews next year’s production SUV, one with massive sales potential. The Cross name tells us this subcompact utility is an electric equivalent to the existing T-Cross combustion crossover, though the name is about all they have in common. The ID. Cross is one of a family of upcoming small EVs built around a new front-wheel-drive version of the MEB platform.



