Volkswagen Pushes Back On EU Commission Over New Emission Standards - Claims MASSIVE Job Losses And Huge Price Increases

Volkswagen is pushing the European Commission to delay the implementation of the Euro 7 emissions rules by about a year until the fall of 2026, according to Automotive News Europe citing a position paper from the automaker. The company argues that if the regulations go into effect in July 2025 then it would have to halt the production of several models. In addition, the business wants to push back the orders regarding brake dust and tire wear particulates. "Several years of lead time are needed," VW said in its position paper said. The company claims that a lack of suppliers for components that meet the regulations is part of the reason for wanting to delay the Euro 7 rules. Costs are another concern. The EU recently reached an agreement with Germany that removed the planned combustion-engine ban in 2035. Instead, ICE-powered vehicles must run only on synthetic e-fuel by that time.



