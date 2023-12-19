Volkswagen Puts Buttons Back Into Interiors After Complaints

Whether you've driven a new Volkswagen or not, there's a good chance you've heard about its interiors. People who care about the German everyman brand have been extremely opinionated about the cars' lack of physical buttons. Customers' cries have even reached VW CEO Thomas Schäfer's ears, as he said the "frustrating" touchscreen controls "definitely did a lot of damage." Now, VW interior designer Darius Watola is reported as saying that the brand is going back to buttons on all new cars.



The news comes from Autocar, which quotes Watola as saying the ID.2All concept and its buttons "showed a new approach for all models." Like Schäfer, he referenced the public's feedback. There are still touchscreens, to be sure—the infotainment display is large and in charge, and there's also a digital gauge cluster. But instead of all the controls being hidden behind menus in these displays, they're toggled via switches on the center stack.









