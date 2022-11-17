Volkswagen Puts New $2 Billion EV Plant Under Review To See If It Makes Sense

Volkswagen faces delays with its Trinity project and other self-driving electric vehicles because of the problems with its software arm Cariad. On top of that, CEO Oliver Blume is considering whether a new 2-billion plant in Wolfsburg really makes sense.



Blume has written to workers making clear that all projects and investments were under review, a source told Reuters. This came after Manager Magazine reported about restructuring plans that would have the project Trinity postponed for years. Among the measures rumored to be taken is the axing of a new plant in Wolfsburg, where the future self-driving electric sedan was supposed to be assembled.



