Volkswagen Putting Buttons Back On Steering Wheels After Touchscreens Prove To Be Too Distracting

As cars become more like smartphones with bigger infotainment screens and more connectivity than ever before, many consumers are quickly discovering that more technology is not necessarily better. While smartphones are easily operated by touch controls because you're always looking at the screen, drivers in cars need to keep their eyes on the road and touch-capacitive controls tend to make that very difficult. You simply cannot feel your way around controls - you have to look down to see that you're touching the correct "button," and this ergonomics disaster is particularly bad in new Volkswagens. Thankfully, VW has been listening to the complaints of buyers and journalists alike and has decided to revert back to physical button controls for steering wheels.



