Volkswagen Readies ID.2 and ID.1 Electric Vehicles Before 2025

Volkswagen is going to increase the size of its ID range with models that are smaller and larger than those it currently sells. Of the former, the first one expected to arrive is apparently the ID.2, which unsurprisingly is apparently going to be a small crossover, not a hatchback. We were initially expecting Volkswagen to launch a small city hatchback, an electric replacement for the Up!, but according to AutoExpress, the battery powered high-rider will be the first to arrive. Both it and the ID.1 mini hatchback will debut before 2025, but it’s the crossover that is expected to come first.



