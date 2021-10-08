Volkswagen Readies ID.2 and ID.1 Electric Vehicles Before 2025

Agent009 submitted on 8/10/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:33:38 PM

Views : 604 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen is going to increase the size of its ID range with models that are smaller and larger than those it currently sells. Of the former, the first one expected to arrive is apparently the ID.2, which unsurprisingly is apparently going to be a small crossover, not a hatchback.

We were initially expecting Volkswagen to launch a small city hatchback, an electric replacement for the Up!, but according to AutoExpress, the battery powered high-rider will be the first to arrive. Both it and the ID.1 mini hatchback will debut before 2025, but it’s the crossover that is expected to come first.



Read Article


Volkswagen Readies ID.2 and ID.1 Electric Vehicles Before 2025

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)