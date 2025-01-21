Volkswagen Ready To Go To War With Dealers Over Scout's Direct Sale Model

Employing different lawyers is one way to distinguish a company from another, especially when having the same parent. Take Scout Motors versus Volkswagen, for example. Dealers have been up in arms ever since the EV brand announced it was bypassing the dealer network for direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales. Although no lawsuits have officially been filed, there’s been a lot of angry, why-I-oughta letter-writing. The latest has Scout threatening VW dealers to back off—or else. Although the electric vehicles won’t arrive until 2027, Scout has accepted deposits for its Traveler SUV and Terra truck since their October unveiling. However, just before the holidays, the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) made good on its threat to block the brand’s DTC retail approach by sending a cease-and-desist letter.



