Volkswagen Recall 2,200 GTI And Golf R Models For Sunroof Button That Is Too Sensitive

It’s unlikely to surprise any of the enthusiasts who prefer a good old-fashioned button, but Volkswagen has gotten into trouble because of its touch-capacitive buttons. One, in particular, is leading to the recall of 2,238 Golfs.

The cars, 2022 Golf R and GTI models, have a touch-capacitive button to operate the sunroof (among other things). The button, it was pointed out to VW in April, is too sensitive and can, therefore, be activated accidentally.

That means that the vehicles don’t comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 118 that has to do with “power-operated window systems.” According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, if the sunroof is closed inadvertently, it could increase the risk of an injury.