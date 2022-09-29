Volkswagen Recalls 10,000 ID.3 and ID.4 EVs For Defective Battery Packs

According to nextmove, Volkswagen distributed a memo to its dealers to tell them that some cells installed in the high-voltage battery pack of the ID.3 and ID.4 “of a limited production period (...) exhibit increased self-discharge due to a manufacturing defect.” The carmaker did not specify which manufacturing defect it is that makes the batteries lose charge.



According to Panasonic, self-discharge occurs when “a minuscule amount of the chemical substances inside the batteries reacts even without any connections between the electrodes.” It tends to happen more quickly at higher temperatures and is inevitable in most cells. Modern cells are designed to present minimal self-discharge. That means something happened to the LGES cells on the ID.3 and ID.4 to make that more pronounced.



