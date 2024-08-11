Volkswagen Recalls 117,000 More Vehicles For Exploding Takata Air Bags

Although Takata went under in 2017, only to be merged with Key Safety Systems to create Joyson Safety System in 2018, the exploding inflator saga hasn't ended yet. Volkswagen Group of America has just issued safety recall 24V-834 encompassing 114,478 examples of the Beetle and Passat, for the driver-side frontal airbag inflators of said vehicles may explode over long-term exposure to high temperatures, humidity, and cycling. Pursuant to the schedule agreed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the German automaker took it upon itself to replace suspect inflators. It should be noted that remedy airbag inflator modules do not contain ammonium nitrate, as in the propellant that makes Takata inflators so deadly in case of airbag deployment.



