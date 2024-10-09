Volkswagen Recalls 120,000 ID.4 Vehicles For Doors That Open Unexpectedly

From June 2023 through May 2024, no fewer than 135 warranty claims alleging doors opening unexpectedly on ID.4 vehicles have been filed with the Volkswagen Group of America. The reason why the doors open while driving is water ingress at the door handle electronics, with the resulting corrosion causing the door handle's printed circuit board to give the command to unlock the door. VWGoA ultimately decided to recall 98,806 units of the ID.4 in the US market, plus a further 20,602 units in Canada, with suspect vehicles produced for the 2021 through 2024 model years in the period from December 15, 2020 through August 30, 2024. According to documents published on the US auto safety regulator's website, the German automaker hasn't corrected this problem in production.



