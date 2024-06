Volkswagen is recalling more than 271,000 SUVs in the U.S. amid concerns that the front passenger air bag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from the 2021 through 2024 model years, and some 2020 through 2024 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

The car manufacturer said in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that wiring under the front passenger seat can develop a fault.