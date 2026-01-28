Volkswagen Recalls Almost 45,000 ID.4 EVs To Replace The Battery Pack

The Volkswagen Group of America has identified a fiery problem that affects 43,881 examples of the ID.4 electric sport utility vehicle in the United States market. Said vehicles feature high-voltage batteries that may overheat, potentially resulting in a thermal event.

Affected crossovers were produced for model years 2023, 2024, and 2025 from September 2, 2022, through April 10, 2025. These vehicles have no self-discharge detection software. Supplied by SK Battery America, the suspect high-voltage battery modules may experience thermal propagation. VGoA hasn't yet identified the root cause behind this condition.