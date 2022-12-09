Volkswagen Recalls Atas Vehicles For Loose Trailer Hitch Bolts

The reason behind this safety campaign revolves around loose screws, more specifically the hitch bolts, which were insufficiently tightened during production. According to the safety watchdog, the issue is blamed on the new supplier and might increase the risk of a crash.



Drivers will have to listen for rattling noises coming from the rear end of their vehicle, as that’s the first sign that something bad is about to happen. If ignored, then the loose bolts may fall out, and the remaining ones will be over-stressed, so the trailer hitch could separate during towing.



