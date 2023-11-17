Volkswagen Recalls EVERY ID.4 EV It Ever Sold In The US

Agent009 submitted on 11/17/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:42:31 AM

Views : 626 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Following the fire risk recall on the Volkswagen ID.4 regarding a faulty charging cable earlier this year, the electric compact crossover is back with a similar issue. This time, the roof could catch fire after findings revealed that the material used for the interior sunshade was not fire retardant enough.

The recall may not be as critical as having fire risks close to EV batteries, but it still calls for concern. Combustion is not something anybody wants to see in an EV, and it's certainly worse when it's in the cabin. Fortunately, no field complaints connected to the issue have been publicly made as of this writing.


Read Article


Volkswagen Recalls EVERY ID.4 EV It Ever Sold In The US

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)