Volkswagen Replaces Design Boss Over Boring Looks

The Volkswagen brand will get a new design chief, following rumors that the brand’s new CEO is unimpressed with Jozef Kaban’s work. The designer will be replaced by Andreas Mindt, according to insiders, who will leave his position at Bentley to take the role. A report from Automobilwoche says that the change will take place on February 1, citing unnamed sources within VW’s corporate circles. Kaban apparently failed to impress VW brand CEO Thomas Schäfer and the board with his work on the ID.2 city car, which was previewed with the ID. LIFE concept, and it will reportedly be up to Mindt to revise the design.



