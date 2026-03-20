Volkswagen Rethinks Strategy Of Building Cars In Mexico

Agent009 submitted on 3/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:15:54 AM

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For decades, Volkswagen Group’s North American strategy was built on a clear cost advantage: manufacturing vehicles in Mexico and exporting them to the United States. That model is now under serious pressure.
 
According to a report from Automotive News Europe, with U.S. tariffs on Mexican-built vehicles reaching as high as 27.5%, the economics that once justified cross-border production are rapidly eroding. Volkswagen exports roughly 70% of its Mexican output to the U.S., while Audi sends up to 90% of its production north or to other global markets, leaving both brands highly exposed.


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Volkswagen Rethinks Strategy Of Building Cars In Mexico

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