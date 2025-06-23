Volkswagen Reveals Golf GTI Edition 50 with 325 HP And A Nurburgring Lap Record

Volkswagen unveiled the most powerful Golf GTI that it's been teasing for the past month. The Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 scored a Nurburgring lap record earlier this month, becoming the fastest Volkswagen production model, and is now preparing to celebrate Golf GTI's 50th anniversary next year.

We learned that Volkswagen prepared a special model for the Golf GTI's 50th anniversary in 2026. The special-edition Golf GTI has been teased since May, and exactly a week ago, it blew its cover as the 2026 Volkswagen GTI Edition 50. While Volkswagen bragged about the new Nurburgring record it set (7 minutes and 46.13 seconds), it still kept the technical details under wraps for a special occasion. This proved to be the 24-hour race of Nurburgring.