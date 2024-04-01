Volkswagen Reveals New Solid State EV Battery That Retains 95% Of Capacity For Over 300,000 Miles

The Volkswagen Group has revealed that new solid-sate battery cells developed by partner QuantumScape have shown encouraging results in recent tests, with a better range and significantly less degradation than both its existing lithium ion batteries and rival solid-state cells.



During the tests, run by Volkswagen Group battery division PowerCo in Germany, the cells are claimed to have experienced a minimal 5% storage capacity loss after more than 1000 charging cycles – the equivalent of 311,000 miles on the road for an electric car with a range between 311 and 372 miles, according to the German car maker.





