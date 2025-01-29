Volkswagen Rolls Back Plans To Sell ID.7 EV In The US

Canceling EVs has become a trend lately. It must be the volatility of the EV market or the emission regulations that might leave a stringency aside that makes automakers reconfigure plans. Now, it is Volkswagen's turn to announce that an EV won't be coming to America at all.

Following several delays, the electric sedan was shelved, with no chance whatsoever of setting wheels on American soil. However, the model will continue to sell in China and Europe.

The German automaker was originally planning to launch the mid-size sedan in the US in 2024, a year after starting to market it in Europe, but decided to move back the date, waiting for the right time. However, the right time never came.