Volkswagen Rolls Out It's One Millionth Atlas SUV

A cornerstone of the German brand's American portfolio, the Atlas family of crossovers presently accounts for nearly one in every three Volkswagen vehicles sold in the United States of America. The production split greatly favors the Atlas, with Volkswagen claiming 74 percent as opposed to 26 for the five-seat Atlas Cross Sport.

Speaking of which, the second-generation Atlas Cross Sport is nowhere to be seen. As per the latest release from Volkswagen of America, the redesigned Atlas Cross Sport will debut later this year, soon after the 2027 Atlas goes on sale.