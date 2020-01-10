Volkswagen Sales Slip Only 7.6% In 3rd Quarter

Agent009 submitted on 10/1/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:41:10 PM
1 user comments | Views : 532 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com
Volkswagen Sales Slipped Only 7.
6% In 3rd Quarter of this year.
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
They should be troubled by the collapse of the Atlas. Many are available but no one wants them. It's the Passat effect. When the NMS Passat arrived, there was a flock to buy it and then people discovered the hell of living with a VW.— MDarringer (View Profile)
They should be troubled by the collapse of the Atlas. Many are available but no one wants them. It's the Passat effect. When the NMS Passat arrived, there was a flock to buy it and then people discovered the hell of living with a VW.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 10/1/2020 7:05:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news