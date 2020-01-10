Volkswagen Sales Slip Only 7.6% In 3rd Quarter

Agent009 submitted on 10/1/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:41:10 PM

1 user comments | Views : 532 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen Sales Slipped Only 7.

6% In 3rd Quarter of this year.







Volkswagen Sales Slip Only 7.6% In 3rd Quarter

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

They should be troubled by the collapse of the Atlas. Many are available but no one wants them. It's the Passat effect. When the NMS Passat arrived, there was a flock to buy it and then people discovered the hell of living with a VW.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2020 7:05:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]