An electric GTI is coming in two years' time, and Abarth launches an interesting version of the 595 pocket rocket.



While we're patiently waiting for the GTI to get a mid-cycle facelift in 2024, Volkswagen is already thinking ahead. The company's design boss took to Instagram to announce a fully electric version is coming in 2026. Andreas Mindt shared a sketch of the original Golf GTI alongside the recently unveiled ID. GTI concept.





Read Article