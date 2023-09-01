Volkswagen Says Genitalia Confusion Happens All Of The Time With It's Offerings In Italy

Everyone got a good giggle late last year when Volkswagen Italy's Instagram account, @volkswagenitalia, went viral for having the word "genitalia" in its name. As you'd expect, this didn't escape the notice of VW, which more than anything is kinda over people pointing out the suggestive word. This comes courtesy of an anonymous source with knowledge of automakers' public relations, who wished to remain anonymous. They told The Drive this isn't actually the first time this has happened to VW Italy. Apparently, it gets English speakers digging up its Instagram account fairly often, and this is just the first time the whole "genitalia" thing has gotten attention in mass media. Italians, meanwhile, can make the same pun in their language (genitalia translates to genitali), but they just haven't been as amused as gutter-minded English speakers.



