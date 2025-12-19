Volkswagen Says ID. Buzz Will Skip The 2026 Model Year

Reasons for the 2026 Model Year Skip



The absence of a 2026 model year is attributed to several market challenges:



Weak Demand and High Inventory: Volkswagen has faced slowing demand and had a large surplus of inventory, prompting production pauses and the need to clear existing 2025 models. The Hanover, Germany, factory has production capacity for 130,000 units annually but has sold far fewer, leading to an oversupply.



High Pricing: The U.S. version of the ID. Buzz starts around $61,500, which many potential buyers and reviewers found too expensive, especially compared to the original Microbus's accessible price point.



Limited Range: The initial range of around 230-234 miles was considered insufficient by many for a family or commercial vehicle, a key issue limiting its appeal in the EV market.



Market Conditions and Tariffs: The broader EV market has experienced a slowdown, with rising costs and competition from Chinese automakers. Tariffs and the end of certain U.S. federal EV incentives have also played a role in strategic decisions regarding imports.

While there will be no 2026 model, Volkswagen is planning for a future version of the ID. Buzz.

2027 Transition: A VW spokesperson indicated a "MY27 transition," meaning the vehicle is expected to return for the 2027 model year.