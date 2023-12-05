Volkswagen Says It Doesn't See A Problem Delivering New Lost Cost Electric Models

The Volkswagen Group is “quite confident" that it can deliver €25,000 (£22,000) electric cars from the Skoda and Volkswagen brands, chief financial officer Arno Antlitz has said.

Volkswagen revealed the ID 2all concept in March, previewing a Polo-size EV that targets an entry price of around £22,000. This is significantly cheaper than any mainstream EV currently on the market, the UK’s cheapest EV (excluding the Citroën Ami quadricycle) being the £26,995 MG 4 EV.

Volkswagen also announced that it's working “full steam ahead” on a sub-€20,000 (£17,000) entry-level electric model, expected to be named the ID 1.