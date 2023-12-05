Volkswagen Says It Doesn't See A Problem Delivering New Lost Cost Electric Models

Agent009 submitted on 5/12/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:53 AM

Views : 358 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Volkswagen Group is “quite confident" that it can deliver €25,000 (£22,000) electric cars from the Skoda and Volkswagen brands, chief financial officer Arno Antlitz has said.
 
Volkswagen revealed the ID 2all concept in March, previewing a Polo-size EV that targets an entry price of around £22,000. This is significantly cheaper than any mainstream EV currently on the market, the UK’s cheapest EV (excluding the Citroën Ami quadricycle) being the £26,995 MG 4 EV.
 
Volkswagen also announced that it's working “full steam ahead” on a sub-€20,000 (£17,000) entry-level electric model, expected to be named the ID 1.


Read Article


Volkswagen Says It Doesn't See A Problem Delivering New Lost Cost Electric Models

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)