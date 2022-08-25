Volkswagen Says It Has 10 Inches For Americans Buying The ID Buzz

At the New York International Auto Show this year, we received a tour of the upcoming ID. Buzz electric minivan with the man in charge of development, Jeffrey Lear. He confirmed to us then that the US would not get the version we were looking at but would have to instead wait for the long-wheelbase version in 2024. The main reason behind the delay is that the research shows that Americans use a large vehicle's third row more than Europeans, so VW designed a long-wheelbase version specifically for the States.

Lear could not confirm exact dimensions at the time, but sources within VW have now confirmed America's ID.Buzz will pack a whole 10.6 inches more than its European counterparts.