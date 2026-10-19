Volkswagen Says It Knows What Is Wrong With The ID Buzz But The Outrageous Price Isn't It

The Volkswagen ID Buzz might be one of the most unique-looking family haulers with references to the iconic microbus, but it is far from being a sales hit — especially in the U.S. market. With the VW Group planning to axe half of its models by 2035, many feared this could spell the end for the retro-futuristic EV. Still, the company boss has officially confirmed that a new generation is already under development, aiming to correct everything that's wrong with the current model. The production ID Buzz was unveiled in 2022, following the concept from 2017. In April 2026, Volkswagen announced a series of updates for the European version, including a new infotainment system, vehicle-to-load functionality, and physical buttons on the steering wheel, although the controversial touch sliders were carried over. In North America, the VW EV was launched in mid-2023 for the 2025 model year, but skipped 2026 and 2027 promising an ID Buzz comeback for 2028 with the previous European updates and a NACS port.



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