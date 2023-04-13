Volkswagen Says It Will Make Plenty Of Money With It's Sub $30,000 Electric Hatchback

The boss of the VW brand insists that the car manufacturer’s forthcoming ID.2all hatchback will be profitable, despite having a starting price of less than €25,000 ($27,464).

While recently speaking with Auto News Europe, VW brand boss Thomas Schäfer stated that the carmaker will make money from the ID.2all hatchback. He added that the ID2.all will spawn two models from the VW brand, one from Cupra, and one from Skoda.

“We cannot have margins below 6 percent,” Schäfer said. “With the scale we have with four vehicles from three brands [on the same MEB Entry platform] – two from VW, one from Cupra and one from Skoda – I guarantee we can. We are not a charity. We intend to make money.”