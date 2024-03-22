Volkswagen Says No One Is Interested In Electric Camper Vans

A Volkswagen official has said the rumored ID. Buzz California camper van is years away – if it even comes at all.

First reported by Autocar, sales and marketing chief of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Lars Krause said the reason behind the project delay has to do with a lack of demand for an electric camper van.

Due to the iconic design and history behind the ID. Buzz, automotive commentators expected a camper van variant. Volkswagen itself would like something like this, but the automaker will only invest in something that will return a profit. "This is, of course, something that we have in our minds since this car is iconic. The ID. Buzz is iconic and, of course, a potential ID. Buzz California would be iconic," said Krause.