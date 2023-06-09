Volkswagen Says Only Tiguan, Golf and GTI Names Are Safe In EV Push

It's no secret that Volkswagen is working towards a fully electric future. As such, many are concerned about what will happen to its iconic badges. In a report from Top Gear, however, Volkswagen boss Thomas Shaefer recently declared that the Golf, Tiguan, and GTI will be carried on and are "safe."

This statement by Shaefer happened during the IAA Mobility/Munich Motor Show when the ID. GTI concept was revealed. During the event, the VW boss added that the automaker chose the ID badge for the aforementioned upcoming model as its size didn't exactly match what a typical Golf would be.