Volkswagen Says SEAT Brand Won't Be Killed For Now

The temporarily reassuring confirmation was made by Volkswagen CEO and SEAT Chairman Thomas Schafer, who told Autocar that the Spanish brand won’t be killed until 2028 or 2029 and that they are trying to come up with a plan for it.



“We are not killing SEAT. We just need to decide on its future,” Schafer commented. “We are still working on a plan for SEAT. It is fine until 2028 or 2029. It’s an entry-level brand for young customers. It really plays to Europe, particularly Spain, UK, and Austria.”



