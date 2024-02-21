Volkswagen Scirocco Being Staged For An EV Comeback

Volkswagen is studying internal design, engineering and manufacturing proposals for a return of the Scirocco coupé as an electric car with 1970s-inspired styling and a possible dual-motor, four-wheel-drive R flagship.
 
The proposed two-door forms part of discussions about a four-way electric sports car project that also includes a fourth-generation Porsche Boxster/Cayman, a production version of the Cupra Dark Rebel coupé concept and a fourth-generation Audi TT, a high-ranking insider has divulged to Autocar.
 
They suggested it could be launched by 2028 if ultimately granted production approval by Volkswagen brand CEO Thomas Schäfer.


