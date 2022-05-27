Volkswagen Searches US For New Pickup Plant Site - Dealers Worry This Is A Direct Sell Product

Volkswagen Group plans to build electric pickups and SUVs under the Scout brand at a new production site in the United States.

The announcement was made by CEO Herbert Diess yesterday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Reuters reports. The executive acknowledged that VW is assessing "brownfield sites and some greenfield locations."

Separately, Volkswagen Group CFO Arno Antlitz said the company does not rule out an eventual share listing for the Scout brand. However, he added that it was too soon to discuss such a decision.