Volkswagen Seeks Buyer For Russian Assembly Plant

Volkswagen is looking for investors to take over its factory in Kaluga, southwest of Moscow. The plant has sat idle since Russia invaded Ukraine and sanctions were implemented by much of Europe and the U.S. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung first reported on the potential sale, citing an unnamed plant manager who said that “With each stage of escalation, the probability that we will be able to produce there again in the foreseeable future decreases.” The automaker, therefore, is said to be looking at various scenarios for its future in Russia. Although VW told Automotive News Europe that no decision has been reached, one option is reportedly to simply sell its assets to a third party.



