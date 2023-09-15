Volkswagen Slashes 2,500 Workers Because EVs Aren't About Jobs It's About Money

Volkswagen’s electric vehicle plant in Zwickau, Germany, is expected to implement a round of job cuts. Reports suggest that about 2,500 temporary workers at the West Saxony complex will be affected.

Volkswagen’s Zwickau plant, which has been exclusively producing EVs since January 2022, is a core component of the veteran automaker’s electric vehicle strategy. The facility produces cars that are based on the company’s MEB platform, such as the ID.3, ID.4, and ID.5, as well as other EVs like the Audi Q4 e-tron.

The veteran carmaker has not issued a statement about the matter. That being said, Germany-based motoring publication Automobilwoche reported that a works meeting is scheduled on Thursday morning that would inform employees about the current situation.