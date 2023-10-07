Volkswagen Slashes ID.3 EV Price In China To Under $18,000

Once considered the leader in China’s auto industry, Volkswagen has watched its share of the pie shrink over the past year or so as EV makers like BYD, NIO, and Tesla steal the show. In an attempt to draw in buyers, VW is slashing the price of its small ID.3 electric car.

For a limited time, VW will offer the ID.3 at a “historical low price,” starting as low as 125,900 yuan (roughly $17,500).

The ID.3 was the first of Volkswagen’s all-electric “ID” model lineup that now includes the ID.4, ID.5, ID.6 (only in China), ID.7, and the ID.Buzz electric van.