Volkswagen Slashes ID.4 Prices In China To Under $20,000 In EV War

After recent price cuts, Volkswagen’s electric ID.4 now starts at under $20,000 in China. Volkswagen looks to keep up in China’s “fierce price war,” but will it be enough? BYD and other Chinese EV makers are moving quickly.



Volkswagen’s Chinese joint venture SAIC-Volkswagen launched a new promotion on Wednesday for its fully electric SUV.



The ID.4 X is now available starting at just 139,900 yuan, or roughly $19,300. Volkswagen sells vehicles in China primarily through its two partnerships with SAIC and FAW. SAIC uses “X” to distinguish it from the ID.4 Crozz, sold by FAW-Volkswagen.