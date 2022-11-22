Volkswagen Sorts Through Awkward User Interface Issues

In an unusual move from Volkswagen management, the newly appointed CEO Thomas Schäfer admits the user interface of the recently launched models is far from optimal. The German carmaker is working hard to fix this, although it will not be easy.



Owners of recently launched models from Volkswagen, including those in the ID. range of electric vehicles, know how uninspiring the user interface is. Poor design choices, cost-cutting measures, and underbaked software crashed Volkswagen’s user experience to an all-time low. The new touch-based MIB3 infotainment systems were crippled by software lags, complicated menus, and annoying capacitive sliders.



Read Article