Volkswagen Group’s truck unit Traton SE has finalized its deal with Navistar International, agreeing to pay about $3. 7 billion for the U.S. truck maker’s outstanding shares.

The merger agreement makes Traton the owner of Navistar’s outstanding common shares. Prior to the deal, the VW Group subsidiary already held a 16.7 per cent stake in Navistar, which means the U.S. company has now been valued as a whole at around $4.4 billion.