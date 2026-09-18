Volkswagen Taos Gets A Major Overhaul For 2028

The Volkswagen Taos may not be one of your first choices when it comes to picking a new compact crossover, but the model has proved its worth, and is officially getting an entirely new generation. Before moving on to the scoops shared above, we will remind you that production kicked off back in 2018 for China, followed by the Americas (Mexico) two years later. It also used to be made in Russia and Argentina, but assembly at these factories ended in 2022 and 2025, respectively. This model is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A1 platform, which is kind of old, and is also the foundation stone of the previous T-Roc, as well as the SEAT Ateca, Skoda Karoq, and Audi Q2, among other similarly-sized rides.



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